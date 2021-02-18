Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.77 Million Stake in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of WD-40 worth $4,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter worth $210,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in WD-40 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

WD-40 stock opened at $322.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $296.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.05. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

