Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,267 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1,616.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 103.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Sanmina by 32.6% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SANM. TheStreet raised shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

