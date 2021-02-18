Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.56.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $16.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,133. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $33,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,365 shares of company stock valued at $287,159 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Viavi Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 243,525 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after buying an additional 153,292 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 70.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 105,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 43,790 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

