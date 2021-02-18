ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by Arnhold LLC

Arnhold LLC trimmed its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,484 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises about 1.3% of Arnhold LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $10,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VIAC. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Macquarie boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

NASDAQ VIAC traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 408,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.