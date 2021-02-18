Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.