Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 360.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $244,928.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares in the company, valued at $7,025,090.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,619,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,570 shares of company stock valued at $6,407,582. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $83.06 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.