Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $241,000 in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,409,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,980 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 279.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,214,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,475,000 after purchasing an additional 894,369 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth $52,026,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,227,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,375,000 after purchasing an additional 758,939 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 652.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 469,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,145,000 after purchasing an additional 407,527 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.60%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

