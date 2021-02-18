Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $213,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 8,176 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 725,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,041,000 after purchasing an additional 86,282 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 342,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,579,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPD. Barclays downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.55 and a twelve month high of $98.37.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.