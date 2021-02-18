Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG opened at $61.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.18. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $95.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $190.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

