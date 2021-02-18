Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VWS. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52 week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.