Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Up 5.2%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $56.99. Approximately 40,539,590 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 20,771,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

The stock has a market capitalization of $235.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

