Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 355.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 47,612 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 69,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 321,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,908,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,090,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $64,847,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

NYSE VZ opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.53 and a 200-day moving average of $58.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $235.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.