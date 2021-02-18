Verge Trading 29.5% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verge has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $426.10 million and $30.48 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.66 or 0.00442637 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 104.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,430,662,466 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

Verge Coin Trading

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

