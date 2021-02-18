Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%.

Shares of VCYT traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,813. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.34. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -107.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.88.

In related news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 14,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $797,173.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,499.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.