Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.66-0.71 for the period.

VTR stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.35. 54,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,818. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $63.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

VTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.89.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

