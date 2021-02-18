Veltyco Group (LON:VLTY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.40

Veltyco Group PLC (LON:VLTY)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.40 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 8.18 ($0.11). Veltyco Group shares last traded at GBX 8.40 ($0.11), with a volume of 17,381 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.40. The company has a market capitalization of £8.05 million and a PE ratio of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Veltyco Group Company Profile (LON:VLTY)

Veltyco Group PLC engages in marketing and promoting gaming Websites, lottery, and online financial trading operations in British Virgin Islands, EU countries, and other Non-EU countries. It focuses on generating marketing leads and entering into marketing contracts for various activities of its partners in sports betting, casinos, poker games, lottery, and online financial trading.

