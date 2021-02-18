Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

VEEV opened at $316.29 on Thursday. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $118.11 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.73. The company has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $723,125.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,507,133.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $407,141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,184,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,134,047,000 after acquiring an additional 573,773 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,076,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,227,000 after purchasing an additional 188,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,555,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

