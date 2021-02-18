Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.78

Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.78 and last traded at $10.76, with a volume of 16571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vedanta by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,594,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,556,000 after purchasing an additional 38,206 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,858,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,123,000 after purchasing an additional 539,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vedanta by 249.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,316,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 939,228 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vedanta by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 949,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 203,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vedanta by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 432,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 82,753 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

