Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Down 24.7% in January

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,052,800 shares, a decline of 24.7% from the January 14th total of 2,725,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varta in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Varta from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VARGF opened at $146.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.13. Varta has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $146.34.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

