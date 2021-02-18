Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.59 on Thursday, hitting $358.20. 184,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250,144. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $350.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.08. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $362.37.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

