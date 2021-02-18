Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.88

Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.88 and last traded at $84.75, with a volume of 8127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.26.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.81.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VPL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $36,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.