Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $135.71

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $135.71 and last traded at $135.71, with a volume of 134 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $286,115,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,081,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 170.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 168,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,847,000 after purchasing an additional 106,077 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,472,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,477,000 after purchasing an additional 68,381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

