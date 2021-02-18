VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLN. STA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 126.1% in the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 272,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 152,263 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 46,428 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 84,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of MLN stock opened at $21.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.57. VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.