Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 9.00-9.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.156-3.301 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.Valmont Industries also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $135.00.

Shares of NYSE:VMI traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.33. The company had a trading volume of 211,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,462. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $229.55.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

