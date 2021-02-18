Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Utz Brands Inc. manufactures a diverse portfolio of salty snacks under popular brands including Utz(R), Zapp’s(R), Golden Flake(R), Good Health(R), Boulder Canyon(R), Hawaiian Brand(R) and TORTIYAHS!(R). Utz Brands Inc., formerly known as Collier Creek, is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTZ. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.39.

UTZ stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Utz Brands has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,060,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,414,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utz Brands by 17,120.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,927,000 after acquiring an additional 807,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Utz Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,760,000. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc manufacturers, markets, and distributes snacking products in the United States. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

