USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 86.71%.

NYSE USAC opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.14. USA Compression Partners has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Long sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $30,550.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack H. Brier acquired 32,000 shares of USA Compression Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,200.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

