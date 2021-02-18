US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%.

Shares of USFD opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 1 year low of $8.32 and a 1 year high of $40.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.54.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on USFD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,555 shares of company stock worth $2,475,841 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.