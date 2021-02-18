US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at Barclays

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price increased by Barclays from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of USFD opened at $35.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.54.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Analysts predict that US Foods will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total transaction of $432,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,555 shares of company stock worth $2,475,841. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in US Foods by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

