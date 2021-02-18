US Bancorp DE Sells 5,460 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMP opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $60.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MMP. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

