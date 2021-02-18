US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 12,643 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $60.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200-day moving average is $60.05. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $60.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th.

