US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DocuSign by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Yale University purchased a new position in DocuSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,057,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.79, for a total transaction of $1,309,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,498,326.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,923,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $254.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.88 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $244.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.66.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.05.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

