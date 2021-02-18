US Bancorp DE Acquires 10,830 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,830 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

