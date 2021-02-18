Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,454. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 11.11, a current ratio of 11.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $6.98 and a 12 month high of $18.93.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Urban Edge Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Capital One Financial upgraded Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $9.80 to $10.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.72.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

