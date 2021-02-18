UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Down 6.9%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s share price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $34.20. 10,605,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 10,100,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.72.

The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 570.10 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGR. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UP Fintech by 20,166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,400,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,393,909 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $3,089,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter valued at $1,280,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support.

