Universal Insurance (UVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:UVE opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.57 million, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also offers personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

