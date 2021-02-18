Universal Insurance (UVE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
NYSE:UVE opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $445.57 million, a P/E ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41. Universal Insurance has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
About Universal Insurance
