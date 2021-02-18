Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Short Interest Update

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the January 14th total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UEIC. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Universal Electronics news, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $260,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,650,000 after acquiring an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 1,553.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 437,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,929,000 after acquiring an additional 410,768 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Universal Electronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 58,189 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.24. Universal Electronics has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.13 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets.

