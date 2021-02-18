Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OLED. Citigroup increased their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.13.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $239.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 107.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.15.

In other news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total value of $11,740,501.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

