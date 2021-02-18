Universa (UTNP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,210.00

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Universa has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $11.43 million and $4,210.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.01 or 0.00875042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00031162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00044340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.54 or 0.05027068 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00017513 BTC.

Universa Token Profile

Universa (UTNP) is a token. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,160,240,003 tokens. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

