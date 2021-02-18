Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBX. Citigroup downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 22,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,725. Unity Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $15.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $392.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.36.

In other news, President Nathaniel E. David sold 1,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $8,908,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase II clinical trial for musculoskeletal/ osteoarthritis disease, as well as Phase Ib clinical trial for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee; UBX1325, which is Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; and UBX1967 for the treatment of ophthalmologic diseases.

