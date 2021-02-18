UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is AGF Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 518,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,789 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 1.6% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $181,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on UNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,293 shares of company stock valued at $12,886,401 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $326.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,549,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $343.62 and a 200 day moving average of $329.64. The company has a market cap of $309.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.