United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of UAMY stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. United States Antimony has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 57.07%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Craig W. Thomas sold 298,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $149,259.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 641,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,945.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 540,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $529,469.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,048,518 shares of company stock valued at $865,384 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,065 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.12% of United States Antimony worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.