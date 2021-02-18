United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised United Malt Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th.

Get United Malt Group alerts:

OTCMKTS UMLGF opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.02. United Malt Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $3.27.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for United Malt Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Malt Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.