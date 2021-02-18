Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 1.9% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $211.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

