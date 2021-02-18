Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $211.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.77. The company has a market capitalization of $141.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $221.28.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

