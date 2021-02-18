Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Raised to C- at TheStreet

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RARE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.43. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 2.19.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total value of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,243 shares of company stock valued at $4,984,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

