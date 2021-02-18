Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $178.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $115.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2022 earnings at ($5.84) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $143.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.18 and its 200-day moving average is $114.43.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,791,000 after buying an additional 129,855 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

