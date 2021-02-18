Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) PT Raised to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $43.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

UCTT traded down $1.73 on Thursday, hitting $48.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,875. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,014. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after purchasing an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $4,853,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 120.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at $3,518,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

