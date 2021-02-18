Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price target increased by analysts at Craig Hallum from $47.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 4,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 106,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,983,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 401,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,789,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

