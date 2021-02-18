Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.95. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.79 and a 52-week high of $51.88.

In related news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 15,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 141,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,776. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 12,930 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $465,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 108,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 47,930 shares of company stock worth $1,726,014 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, a support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.