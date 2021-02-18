Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $360.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $305.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $324.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.96, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $330.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.45, for a total value of $1,195,249.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,421.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,519.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 16,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

